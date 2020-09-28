Reviewing Alliant Energy (LNT) & Its Competitors

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) is one of 27 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Alliant Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 63.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Alliant Energy lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This table compares Alliant Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy $3.65 billion $567.40 million 22.42 Alliant Energy Competitors $9.27 billion $442.61 million 15.82

Alliant Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alliant Energy. Alliant Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.40, meaning that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alliant Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alliant Energy Competitors 457 1927 1382 14 2.25

Alliant Energy currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.11%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 12.66%. Given Alliant Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliant Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Alliant Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy 18.37% 12.30% 3.88% Alliant Energy Competitors 0.68% 10.07% 2.38%

Summary

Alliant Energy beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2019, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 225,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 480,000 retail customers and natural gas to 195,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; customized supply chain solutions; freight and logistics brokering services; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

