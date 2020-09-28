Reviewing Aphria (APHA) & Its Competitors

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aphria to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Aphria alerts:

This table compares Aphria and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million -$63.21 million -71.33 Aphria Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.35

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s peers have a beta of 2.57, meaning that their average share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -14.89% -2.05% -1.47% Aphria Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aphria and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 0 0 N/A Aphria Competitors 133 357 403 14 2.33

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 122.89%. Given Aphria’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.