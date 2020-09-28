Reviewing Beard (OTCMKTS:BRCOQ) & Air Products & Chemicals (OTCMKTS:APD)

Beard (OTCMKTS:BRCOQ) and Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beard and Air Products & Chemicals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Air Products & Chemicals $8.92 billion 7.29 $1.76 billion $8.21 35.86

Air Products & Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than Beard.

Profitability

This table compares Beard and Air Products & Chemicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beard N/A N/A N/A Air Products & Chemicals 21.58% 15.96% 9.07%

Risk and Volatility

Beard has a beta of -6.83, indicating that its share price is 783% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Products & Chemicals has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beard and Air Products & Chemicals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beard 0 0 0 0 N/A Air Products & Chemicals 0 4 13 0 2.76

Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus target price of $286.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.79%. Given Air Products & Chemicals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Air Products & Chemicals is more favorable than Beard.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of Beard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Air Products & Chemicals beats Beard on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beard Company Profile

The Beard Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in carbon dioxide, oil and gas, coal reclamation, and e-commerce businesses in the United States. The company's Carbon Dioxide segment produces and sells carbon dioxide gas in Colorado and New Mexico. Its Oil and Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. This segment owns non-operated working interests or overriding royalty interests in producing wells in Colorado and Wyoming; and undeveloped oil and gas leases in such states and in Mississippi. The company's Coal Reclamation segment operates coal fines reclamation facilities; and provides slurry pond core drilling services, fine coal laboratory analytical services, and consulting services. Its e-Commerce segment holds Voucher patent that is offered under royalty basis. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On October 12, 2012, The Beard Company, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. Beard Co. is in liquidation.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

