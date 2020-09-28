Reviewing Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) & Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) and Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

This table compares Benefitfocus and Crowdstrike’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -13.71% N/A -10.88% Crowdstrike -17.27% -14.99% -7.77%

86.0% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Crowdstrike shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Crowdstrike shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benefitfocus and Crowdstrike’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $295.69 million 1.31 -$45.51 million ($1.29) -9.31 Crowdstrike $481.41 million 62.58 -$141.78 million ($0.97) -141.54

Benefitfocus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crowdstrike. Crowdstrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benefitfocus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crowdstrike has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Benefitfocus and Crowdstrike, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 0 1 5 0 2.83 Crowdstrike 0 5 17 0 2.77

Benefitfocus currently has a consensus target price of $27.14, suggesting a potential upside of 126.00%. Crowdstrike has a consensus target price of $130.91, suggesting a potential downside of 4.64%. Given Benefitfocus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than Crowdstrike.

Summary

Benefitfocus beats Crowdstrike on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution. The company's products for employers include Benefitfocus Marketplace that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Consolidated Billing & Payment, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; Consumer-Directed Healthcare Accounts, a solution for health savings accounts management; and COBRA Administration, a solution for employers that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits. In addition, it provides professional and customer support services, which include implementation services, such as discovery, configuration and deployment, integration, testing, training, and technical support; and fulfillment, dependent verification, and HR administration services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Crowdstrike

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.