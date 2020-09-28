Reviewing Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products (OTCMKTS:BSTK) and Thomson Reuters (OTCMKTS:TRI)

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products (OTCMKTS:BSTK) and Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products and Thomson Reuters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products N/A N/A N/A Thomson Reuters 27.01% 8.49% 4.64%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products and Thomson Reuters, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Thomson Reuters 0 7 3 0 2.30

Thomson Reuters has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.62%. Given Thomson Reuters’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thomson Reuters is more favorable than Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products.

Volatility & Risk

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thomson Reuters has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products and Thomson Reuters’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Thomson Reuters $5.91 billion 6.69 $1.56 billion $1.29 61.65

Thomson Reuters has higher revenue and earnings than Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Thomson Reuters shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thomson Reuters beats Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products

Brite-Strike Tactical Illumination Products, Inc. designs and manufactures tactical lighting products and solutions for the military, law enforcement, hunting, camping, outdoor recreation, and marine safety markets in the United States. The company provides Tactical Blue Dot series products, perimeter infrared intrusion security alert products, adhesive light strips, remote pressure switches, rolling illuminated distraction and disorientation devices, baton integrated lights, duty light cameras, basic tactical lights, observation cameras, police cycle and traffic safety gloves, executive precision lighting instruments, and helmet light attachment systems, as well as accessories, such as holsters, color lenses, and batteries. It also offers outdoor adventure and recreation products, including rechargeable lighted dog collars and leashes, adhesive light strips, outdoor adventure signal safety packs, camp alert perimeter security and survival signaling systems, and sport gloves; and citizens safety products comprising personal protection systems, personal alarms, and anodized aluminum LED multi-tools, as well as tactical flashlight instructor courses. The company is based in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics. It serves law firms and governments. The Corporates segment provides a suite of services across legal, tax, regulatory, and compliance functions to corporate customers, including accounting firms. The Tax Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on tax offerings and automating tax workflows to tax, accounting, and audit professionals in accounting firms, as well as governmental taxing authorities. The Reuters News segment provides trusted business, financial, and national and international news to professionals through desktop terminals and media organizations, as well as directly to consumers through reuters.com and Reuters TV. The Global Print segment offers legal and tax information primarily in print format to legal and tax professionals, governments, law schools, and corporations. The company was formerly known as The Thomson Corporation and changed its name to Thomson Reuters Corporation in April 2008. Thomson Reuters Corporation was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Thomson Reuters Corporation is a subsidiary of The Woodbridge Company Limited.

