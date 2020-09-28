Reviewing Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coastal Financial and Randolph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Randolph Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Randolph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.78%. Given Randolph Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Randolph Bancorp is more favorable than Coastal Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coastal Financial and Randolph Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $56.85 million 2.64 $13.20 million $1.08 11.67 Randolph Bancorp $46.89 million 1.38 $3.43 million N/A N/A

Coastal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Randolph Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and Randolph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 21.70% 10.75% 1.06% Randolph Bancorp 11.09% 10.07% 1.22%

Summary

Coastal Financial beats Randolph Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including auto, boat, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as secured term loans. It also provides remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services, as well as debit cards. In addition, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services. It operates 14 full-service banking locations. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. In addition, the company provides remote deposit capture products for business customers to meet their online banking needs. As of February 27, 2018, it operated six retail branch locations and loan operations centers in Andover and North Attleboro, Massachusetts; and five loan production offices in eastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1851 and is based in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Randolph Bancorp (MHC).

