Reviewing CorMedix (CRMD) and The Competition

CorMedix (NYSE: CRMD) is one of 709 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CorMedix to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get CorMedix alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CorMedix and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix 0 0 1 0 3.00 CorMedix Competitors 7221 19686 37572 1506 2.51

CorMedix currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 278.07%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 42.51%. Given CorMedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CorMedix is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of CorMedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of CorMedix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CorMedix has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorMedix’s peers have a beta of 0.42, indicating that their average stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CorMedix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix -11,377.14% 31.10% 25.05% CorMedix Competitors -3,746.79% -191.96% -32.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CorMedix and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix $280,000.00 -$16.43 million -5.94 CorMedix Competitors $1.93 billion $235.94 million -1.21

CorMedix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CorMedix. CorMedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CorMedix peers beat CorMedix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.