Reviewing CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) and Gadsden Properties (NYSE:GADS)

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.9% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of CTO Realty Growth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTO Realty Growth 198.26% 42.19% 16.30% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CTO Realty Growth and Gadsden Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTO Realty Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CTO Realty Growth and Gadsden Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTO Realty Growth $44.94 million 4.43 $114.97 million $23.00 1.84 Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 285.38 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

CTO Realty Growth has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Risk & Volatility

CTO Realty Growth has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats Gadsden Properties on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida. The company was formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. and changed its name to CTO Realty Growth, Inc. in May 2020. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

