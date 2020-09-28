Reviewing CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) and CLST (NASDAQ:CLHI)

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) and CLST (OTCMKTS:CLHI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CUI Global and CLST’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $23.49 million 0.89 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -1.56 CLST N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CLST has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CUI Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.7% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of CUI Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of CLST shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CUI Global and CLST, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 CLST 0 0 0 0 N/A

CUI Global presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.33%. Given CUI Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CUI Global is more favorable than CLST.

Volatility and Risk

CUI Global has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLST has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and CLST’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -1.96% -31.05% -17.86% CLST N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CLST beats CUI Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CUI Global Company Profile

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technologies, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc. has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc. in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc. is in liquidation.

