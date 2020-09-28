Reviewing Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) & Five Star Senior Living (OTCMKTS:FVE)

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) and Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Diversicare Healthcare Services and Five Star Senior Living, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversicare Healthcare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Five Star Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00

Five Star Senior Living has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.05%. Given Five Star Senior Living’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Five Star Senior Living is more favorable than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

Risk and Volatility

Diversicare Healthcare Services has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Star Senior Living has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diversicare Healthcare Services and Five Star Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversicare Healthcare Services -1.55% N/A -0.44% Five Star Senior Living -0.40% -2.73% -0.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversicare Healthcare Services and Five Star Senior Living’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversicare Healthcare Services $475.02 million 0.02 -$36.06 million N/A N/A Five Star Senior Living $1.42 billion 0.11 -$20.00 million N/A N/A

Five Star Senior Living has higher revenue and earnings than Diversicare Healthcare Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Diversicare Healthcare Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Five Star Senior Living shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Five Star Senior Living beats Diversicare Healthcare Services on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 62 nursing centers with 7,329 licensed nursing beds. The company was formerly known as Advocat Inc. and changed its name to Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. in March 2013. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The company offers nursing and healthcare services; and rehabilitation and wellness services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 284 senior living communities consisting of 32,016 living units comprising 255 primarily independent and assisted living communities with 29,511 living units, and 29 SNFs with 2,505 living units located in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Five Star Quality Care, Inc. and changed its name to Five Star Senior Living Inc. in March 2017. Five Star Senior Living Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

