Reviewing Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) & Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) and Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Edwards Lifesciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $46.67 million 4.04 $3.00 million $0.23 60.30 Edwards Lifesciences $4.35 billion 11.16 $1.05 billion $1.86 41.94

Edwards Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Pro Tech. Edwards Lifesciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Pro Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 212% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Pro Tech and Edwards Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Edwards Lifesciences 2 5 14 0 2.57

Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $84.81, indicating a potential upside of 8.71%. Given Edwards Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edwards Lifesciences is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and Edwards Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 18.52% 32.11% 26.00% Edwards Lifesciences 17.21% 29.11% 18.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Edwards Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences beats Alpha Pro Tech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as house wrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoecovers, bouffant caps, gowns, coveralls, lab coats, hoods, and frocks, as well as face masks and face shields. The company provides its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; pharmaceutical markets; and building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral surgical valve replacement; aortic heart valves; annuloplasty rings; and cardiac cannula devices, as well as various procedure-enabling platforms to advance minimally invasive surgery. In addition, it offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patient's heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; Oximetry Central Venous catheters, as well as clinical monitoring platforms that display a patient's physiological status; Acumen Hypotension Prediction Index, an advanced algorithm that indicates the likelihood of a patient developing hypotension; and disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

