Reviewing EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) & Afya (OTCMKTS:AFYA)

EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) and Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Afya shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EVCI Career Colleges and Afya’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Afya $182.42 million 13.62 $39.00 million $0.70 39.54

Afya has higher revenue and earnings than EVCI Career Colleges.

Risk and Volatility

EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 3.55, suggesting that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Afya has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVCI Career Colleges and Afya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A Afya 26.38% 13.09% 9.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVCI Career Colleges and Afya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A Afya 0 3 4 0 2.57

Afya has a consensus target price of $26.24, suggesting a potential downside of 5.19%. Given Afya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Afya is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Summary

Afya beats EVCI Career Colleges on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc., offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs. Its other subsidiary, Interboro Institute, Inc., provides college degree programs leading to the associate in occupational studies degree and associate in applied sciences degree. EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania School of Business, Inc., offers two associate in specialized business degree programs and two diploma programs in information technology, as well as three business diploma programs. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Yonkers, New York. On November 13, 2017, EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools. It offers health sciences courses, which comprise medicine, dentistry, nursing, radiology, psychology, pharmacy, physical education, physiotherapy, nutrition, and biomedicine; and degree programs and courses in other subjects and disciplines, including undergraduate and post graduate courses in business administration, accounting, law, physical education, civil engineering, industrial engineering, and pedagogy. In addition, the company provides medical preparatory courses and other continuing medical education services through its online platform; and develops and sells electronically distributed educational courses on medicine science, and related printed and technological educational content. As of June 24, 2019, its network consisted of 23 operating campuses, 21 of which are undergraduate and graduate medical school campuses. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Nova Lima, Brazil.

