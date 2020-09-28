Reviewing FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) & IGS Capital Group (NASDAQ:IGSC)

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) and IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FirstCash and IGS Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash 8.07% 12.19% 6.68% IGS Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

FirstCash has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGS Capital Group has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of FirstCash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FirstCash and IGS Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.25 $164.62 million $3.89 14.45 IGS Capital Group $100,000.00 N/A -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than IGS Capital Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FirstCash and IGS Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A IGS Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FirstCash beats IGS Capital Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About IGS Capital Group

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc. and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. IGS Capital Group Limited is a subsidiary of Pontoon Boat Inc.

