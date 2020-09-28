Reviewing IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of IMMUTEP LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Forte Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Forte Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

IMMUTEP LTD/S has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IMMUTEP LTD/S and Forte Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMMUTEP LTD/S $4.92 million 13.63 -$9.04 million N/A N/A Forte Biosciences $40,000.00 13,983.84 -$63.52 million ($40.33) -1.24

IMMUTEP LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Forte Biosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IMMUTEP LTD/S and Forte Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMMUTEP LTD/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 Forte Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

IMMUTEP LTD/S presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.28%. Forte Biosciences has a consensus price target of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.27%. Given Forte Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forte Biosciences is more favorable than IMMUTEP LTD/S.

Profitability

This table compares IMMUTEP LTD/S and Forte Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMMUTEP LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Forte Biosciences -176,433.34% -516.31% -203.93%

Summary

IMMUTEP LTD/S beats Forte Biosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMMUTEP LTD/S Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells. The company's lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti) with KEYTRUDA therapy, an antigen presenting cell activator, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy for metastatic breast cancer, as well as in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma. Its other products include IMP731, a LAG-3 depleting antibody, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for use in autoimmune diseases; IMP701, a LAG-3 antagonist antibody that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial, which is used for the treatment of cancer; and IMP761, an agonist of LAG-3 for treating autoimmune diseases. The company has operations in Europe, Australia, and the United States. Immutep Limited has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer Inc., to evaluate the combination of efti with avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody, in patients with advanced solid malignancies; and partnerships with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, and EOC Pharma for the development of LAG-3 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

