Reviewing Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Armata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARMP)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARMP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Moderna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Armata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Moderna shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Armata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Moderna and Armata Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna -461.42% -27.85% -22.37% Armata Pharmaceuticals N/A -89.01% -57.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moderna and Armata Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $60.21 million 455.27 -$514.02 million ($1.55) -44.82 Armata Pharmaceuticals $120,000.00 485.39 -$19.48 million ($2.55) -1.22

Armata Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armata Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Moderna has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Moderna and Armata Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 1 2 14 0 2.76 Armata Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moderna presently has a consensus price target of $87.53, suggesting a potential upside of 26.00%. Given Moderna’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Moderna is more favorable than Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Moderna beats Armata Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. It has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing AP-PA02 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for treating diseases caused by pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company is headquartered in Marina del Rey, California.

