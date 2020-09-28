Reviewing Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) and ACI Global (NASDAQ:ACGJ)

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) and ACI Global (OTCMKTS:ACGJ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Natera alerts:

This table compares Natera and ACI Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natera $302.33 million 18.50 -$124.83 million ($1.99) -35.19 ACI Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACI Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natera.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Natera and ACI Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera 0 1 9 0 2.90 ACI Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natera presently has a consensus target price of $61.30, indicating a potential downside of 12.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Natera shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Natera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of ACI Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Natera has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Global has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Natera and ACI Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera -44.89% -70.41% -29.07% ACI Global N/A N/A N/A

About Natera

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides Anora products of conception test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; and non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests; Evercord, a cord blood and cord tissue processing and storage service; and Signatera, a circulating tumor DNA technology that analyzes and tracks mutations to an individual's tumor. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 100 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. Natera, Inc. has research collaborations with the Institut Jules Bordet and Fox Chase Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About ACI Global

There is no company description available for ACI Global Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.