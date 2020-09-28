REVV Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.21 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. REVV has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded up 104.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00249912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00097477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.01587564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00187803 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,450,316 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

