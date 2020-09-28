Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 252.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $44.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 97.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

