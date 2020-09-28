Rexford Industrial Realty Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 252.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $44.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

