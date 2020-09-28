Rexford Industrial Realty Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend by 37.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 252.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Shares of REXR opened at $44.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 97.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

