Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 15.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.18. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,527 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $558,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

