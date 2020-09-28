Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

RBBN opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $539.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,575 shares in the company, valued at $563,831.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $242,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 18.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

