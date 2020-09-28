RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.69.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $10.20 on Friday, hitting $269.54. 537,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.25. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $120.03 and a 52 week high of $317.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.88, for a total transaction of $285,443.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,412,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $1,191,420.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,599 shares of company stock worth $39,280,022 over the last three months. 8.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 378.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

