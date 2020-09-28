Rio Tinto’s (RIO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,290 ($56.06) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,763.08 ($62.24).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,733 ($61.85) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,762.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,285.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of GBX 47.02 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,175 ($67.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a GBX 119.74 ($1.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.39%.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

