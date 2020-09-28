Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Deutsche Bank

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rite Aid from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE:RAD opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.76. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 261.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 103.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 98.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

