Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 171.0% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 97,460 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 194.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 80,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 65.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 226.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the period.

RIV stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $14.65. 1,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,150. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.74%.

