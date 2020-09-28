RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. RMR Group posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $138.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.71 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMR shares. BidaskClub upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on RMR Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.57. 1,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,321. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $859.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

