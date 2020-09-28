RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $141.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) to report sales of $141.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.91 million and the lowest is $140.50 million. RMR Group posted sales of $159.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full-year sales of $579.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.35 million to $581.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $568.74 million, with estimates ranging from $561.70 million to $580.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.71 million.

Several research firms have commented on RMR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.23. RMR Group has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in RMR Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in RMR Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in RMR Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RMR Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

