Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. AlphaValue raised Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of RHHBY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.82. 619,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at $1,476,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at $37,041,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

