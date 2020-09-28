Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Raised to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RKT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.38.

RKT opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.83. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

