Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $220.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,372. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.78 and a 200-day moving average of $200.70. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $238.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

