Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Short Interest Down 55.3% in September

Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:RMHB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the August 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RMHB traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 83,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Rocky Mountain High Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hemp-infused food and beverage products. It offers naturally flavored hemp-infused beverages, such as citrus and mango energy drinks, black tea, and lemonade; and a low-calorie hemp-infused coconut lime energy drink. The company also provides hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots; and Eagle Spirit Spring Water, which is a high alkaline spring water.

