Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

RYCEY opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062,479 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.