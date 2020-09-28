Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 970,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,385. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $10.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

