ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0032

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $6.42 million and $681,612.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.72 or 0.04657249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009169 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00056739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033397 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002112 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,002,571,631 tokens. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.