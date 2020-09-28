Roots Corporation (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives $1.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Roots Corporation (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Roots from $1.00 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Roots from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Roots from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roots from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS:RROTF remained flat at $$1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84. Roots has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.69.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

