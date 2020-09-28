Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €7.00 ($8.24) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s previous close.

DBK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.41 ($7.54).

Shares of DBK traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €6.77 ($7.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,170,387 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.89 and its 200-day moving average is €7.30. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

