Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €400.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RAA. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price target on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €425.00 ($500.00) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €478.00 ($562.35).

Shares of RAA opened at €620.50 ($730.00) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €555.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €504.03. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

