Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $360.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $347.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.11.

Shares of CTAS opened at $327.17 on Thursday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $344.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 29.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

