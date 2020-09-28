Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target to $38.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.78.

NYSE JBL opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17. Jabil has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Jabil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Jabil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

