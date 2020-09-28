Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Down 66.1% in September

Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the August 31st total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RMT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.67. 3,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,538. Royce Micro Capital Trust has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th.

In other Royce Micro Capital Trust news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce sold 35,000 shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $271,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,366,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,614,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce sold 93,000 shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $707,730.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,366,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,442.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,000 shares of company stock worth $1,373,680 over the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMT. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the second quarter worth about $81,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

