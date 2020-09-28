Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Down 84.8% in September

Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the August 31st total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RVT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,439. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. Royce Value Trust has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.34.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $97,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $139,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.