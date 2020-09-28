RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 542.60 ($7.09).

RSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 551 ($7.20) to GBX 455 ($5.95) in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

RSA Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 450.30 ($5.88). The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 455.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 415.12. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 321.20 ($4.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported GBX 20.60 ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RSA Insurance Group will post 4811.2720381 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. RSA Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Clare Bousfield acquired 5,732 shares of RSA Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £24,876.88 ($32,506.05).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.