RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Down 95.8% in September

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RSA Insurance Group stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.14. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

