RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on RSNAY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Investec raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday.

RSNAY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. 2,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

