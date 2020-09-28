RSMGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RSM) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

RSMGOVBETF/ETF (ASX:RSM) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from RSMGOVBETF/ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$21.61.

