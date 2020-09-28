Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Rural Funds Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.92.

In related news, insider Michael Carroll acquired 124,862 shares of Rural Funds Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$249,724.00 ($178,374.29).

Rural Funds Group is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Rural Funds Management Limited. It invests in the real estate markets of Australia. The firm invests primarily in the agricultural assets. Rural Fund Group is based in Australia.

