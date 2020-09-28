Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

RUSHA traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $50.40. 4,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Rush Enterprises’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 15th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 12th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $3,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 28,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $1,388,362.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,334 shares of company stock worth $8,773,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 80.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

