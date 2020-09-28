Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Rush Enterprises’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, October 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 15th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 12th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $168,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $570,173.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,334 shares of company stock worth $8,773,660. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $7,944,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 218.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.