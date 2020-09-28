Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) Insider Purchases £19,859.57 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) insider Victoria Cochrane acquired 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,859.57 ($25,950.05).

Shares of LON:N91 opened at GBX 198.60 ($2.60) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.80 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 240.80 ($3.15).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.